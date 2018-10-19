Authorities are searching for a man for his suspected involvement in a shooting that left a woman injured.Police said it could have been much worse."How the suspect did not hit his intended target as close range as it was, this could have been very easily have been up to a homicide," Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.The shooting happened near the intersection of Main and 17th on Sept. 28. A witness, who only wanted to give his first name - Ali, manages a building where the shooting took place and said it started as an argument between a man in a white car and a man in a black car.He said the men exchanged a few words and then the argument ensued.Surveillance video shows the man in the white tank top running up and then appearing to fire off a shot in the sky. The other man punched the victim to the ground."Get up, start backing away, that's when the shooter suspect fires multiple other rounds at his intended target," Bertagna said.The suspect fired his gun at a couple as they walked away and then the woman gets hit in the foot by a bullet.Authorities are looking for the two men and the two women who were in the car with them. The vehicle is described as a black 2014 four-door Hyundai Sonata."Anybody who is going to take a gun and shoot at people for no reason, they belong in jail," Ali said.Anyone with more information is urged to call the Santa Ana Police Department.