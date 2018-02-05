VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A 21-year-old woman who was shot in the head while driving in Panorama City died over the weekend, authorities said.
She was identified as Jessica Torres and died on Saturday from her injuries.
Authorities said around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Torres was driving in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Arminta Street when a suspect drove up in a separate vehicle, opened fire, struck Torres and fled the scene.
Two men were passengers in the car with Torres, but they were not injured. Authorities were looking into whether Torres was an intended target or if it was a random shooting.
There was no suspect description provided, but the suspect was in a gray or beige colored vehicle.
Anyone with more information is urged to call the Valley Bureau Homicide unit Detective John Doerbecker at (818) 374-1941. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.