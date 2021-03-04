Woman shot in leg during robbery at Beverly Hills restaurant

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Thursday, according to police and witnesses.

A witness said three suspects tried to steal a watch from a man at the Il Pastaio restaurant on Cañon Drive around 2 p.m. Thursday.

He resisted and one of the suspects pulled out a gun. The gun went off, hitting another woman at the restaurant.

"They (tried to) rob his watch. He was fighting with them," said one witness, a friend of the man with the watch. "And while they were fighting, he pulled the gun and the gun shot one of the girls."

The victim was later seen being wheeled out by paramedics with a bandage around her lower left leg, appearing alert and speaking on a cellphone.

Another woman at the restaurant incurred minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

The suspects fled on foot. Beverly Hills police are on scene investigating.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
