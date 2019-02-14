EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5139233" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A person filmed an encounter with a security guard that ended up in a shooting in the Fairfax District.

A woman was shot in the leg by a security guard outside a synagogue and Jewish high school facility in LA's Fairfax District.Police and paramedics responded to the area of the Etz Jacob Congregation/ Ohel Chana High School in the 7600 block of Beverly Boulevard at 12:24 p.m.The individual who was shot, Zhoie Perez, captured the encounter on cellphone videoThe security guard is standing behind a gate as she approaches while filming. The guard draws a firearm and points it low, but it appears to go off in his hand. It's not clear from the video whether the shooting was intentional.Perez can then be heard shouting: "(Expletive) shot me. (Expletive) shot me in the leg!"Eyewitness News spoke to Perez after the incident."I was just filming the exterior of the synagogue and getting a lot of the architecture and all that," Perez said.After the shooting, she got down on the sidewalk and behind a car. She says the security guard came out and continued to confront her."He leaves the gate, comes out on the sidewalk with his gun drawn again and says 'Try to break in. That was a warning shot, I'll kill you for real next time,'" Perez recalled.As a bystander tried to help Perez, the guard continues yelling, and says he did not shoot Perez, but shot at the ground.Perez was transported to a local hospital and treated then released.Police say the security guard was detained for questioning. Whether charges will be filed has not been determined.