Woman shot, man barricaded in Norwalk home with toddler

By ABC7.com staff
NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was shot, possibly in the leg, and a barricade situation was developing at a home in Norwalk Wednesday night.

The incident was happening in the 14500 block of Carmenita Road and residents were asked to stay inside their homes or avoid the area altogether as sheriff's deputies negotiated with the suspect.

A woman reported being shot in the leg, possibly by her husband or boyfriend, and neighbors told authorities they heard gunshots.

The woman at some point was allowed to leave the home and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Officials were concerned there may be a toddler inside the home with the man who was refusing to exit.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
