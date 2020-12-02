Woman shot near Venice Beach Boardwalk

A woman was shot near the Venice Beach Boardwalk, prompting an investigation by LAPD.
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was shot near the Venice Beach Boardwalk Tuesday evening, prompting an investigation by Los Angeles police.

LAPD says the shooting occurred in the area of Ocean Front Walk and 17th Avenue, steps away from the department's substation, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The woman was found unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Four male suspects were seen fleeing the location, according to LAPD.

Detectives will be looking at surveillance video from nearby buildings as they search for clues.

There have been no arrests at the moment.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
