Woman shot twice while walking in Montecito Heights; gunman sought

A search for a gunman is underway after a woman was shot in the Montecito Heights area of Los Angeles Monday night.

MONTECITO HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search for a gunman is underway after a woman was shot in the Montecito Heights area of Los Angeles Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Avenue 43 and Griffin Avenue.

The woman was walking down the residential street when a silver Toyota Camry pulled up and started firing.

The suspect shot her once in the stomach and once in the thigh. Police say the victim is in critical but stable condition.

A search for the shooter is ongoing. No description was released.
