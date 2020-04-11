Woman sought after leaving prisoner-mother reentry program in Pomona with 5-month-old

HELP FIND 5-MO OLD BABY! Mom, Christa Ann Marie Ramirez walked away from Pomona rehab/halfway house w/ son this a-m. Call CDCR. Mom is 28, had been serving time for robbery.@abc7eric (909)841-8521.@ABC7Courts pic.twitter.com/5eIPLoG6lW — Miriam Hernandez (@abc7miriam) April 11, 2020

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities were seeking the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman who they say walked away with her five-month-old son from a prisoner-mother reentry program in Pomona on Saturday.Christa Ann Marie Ramirez left the facility, where she was serving a portion of a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery, around 10:30 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Ramirez was scheduled to be released on parole in December.She is described as a Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown hair, weighing about 151 pounds at five feet four inches.Anyone with information about her and her son's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or CDCR Special Agent Steven Webber at (909) 841 - 8521.The Community Prisoner Mother Program is a community-based facility with 24 beds that provides substance abuse treatment for non-violent female offenders, who are either pregnant or have two or less children under the age of six living with them at the facility.