Authorities say a woman caught on camera is wanted for stealing almost $1,000 from several Coinstar machines in the Thousand Oaks area.The suspect was seen using the machines inside several retailers on Sept. 4. Thousand Oaks police said the amount of fraud exceeded $950.Police hope someone recognizes her and is able to turn her in. The suspect looks to be about 25 to 30 years old.Anyone who recognizes the woman should call the Thousand Oaks Police Department at 800-222-TIPS.