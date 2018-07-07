Woman sought for walking away from El Monte rehab program

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are looking for a woman who walked away from an alternative custody program in El Monte that's part of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. (KABC)

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are looking for a woman who walked away from an alternative custody program in El Monte that's part of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Vanessa Rodriguez, 33, was part of the program at Healthright 360 transitional facility. She was on an approved pass, but did not come back to the facility at night as required, authorities said.

She is described as 5 foot 2, 134 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez was placed in the custody of CDCR on Sept. 28, 2017 to serve a three-year sentence for false impersonation. She'd been with the program since May and was expected to be released sometime this month.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
searchcustodyjailEl MonteLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News