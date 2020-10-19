LAPD searching for woman suspected in deadly stabbing of Metro employee after argument

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person who stabbed and killed a Metro employee at the 7th Street/Metro train station in downtown Los Angeles.Shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, a woman got into an argument with the employee at the Red Line station, according to the department. The dispute escalated and ended with the suspect stabbing the employee in the chest.The employee, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he later died."Metro is deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident involving a Metro family member and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and fellow Metro employees," Metro said in a statement.Police describe the suspect as possibly white or Hispanic around 25-30 years old. She was last seen exiting the Red Line at the 7th Street/Metro station with a "distinctive green bicycle."She's considered armed and dangerous and authorities advise that she should not be approached.Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at (213) 486-8700.