Georgia woman sprays would-be car thief with gasoline: Police

CONYERS, Georgia -- Authorities say a Georgia woman at a gas station doused a man in gasoline as he tried to steal her car.

WSB-TV reports the woman was pumping gas in her car Thursday outside Atlanta when the man approached the passenger door undetected.

The woman noticed the man once he was in the driver's seat of her Dodge Challenger. She pulled the gas nozzle and sprayed him with gasoline, which scared him off.

Rockdale County Deputy Lee Thomas said a Chrysler 300 dropped the man off at the gas station and picked him up soaked in gasoline.

Thomas believes the crew has done this before and he's sure they'll try it again.

Authorities aren't identifying the woman.

"It was like a movie. I didn't realize it was actually happening," an unidentified witness told WSB. "My son told me, 'Dad, I think he's trying to steal the car,' and I was looking, and I heard the car revving up. The next thing I know, he jumped out of the car and he started running."
