Woman stabbed on UC Irvine campus while walking dog

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A female student at the University of California Irvine was stabbed Sunday night on campus and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.The 22-year-old woman was walking her dog near on-campus housing in the 3300 block of Arroyo Drive Sunday around 10 p.m. when an unknown man approached her from behind and stabbed her twice with what was believed to be a four-inch blade.The man fled on foot, prompting a campus-wide lockdown. Students were told to secure in place.The lockdown was lifted shortly after 11:30 p.m. although the suspect was still at large.A description of the suspect has not been released.The woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.Anyone with information was asked to call UCI police at (949)824-5223 or 911.