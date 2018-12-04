Woman stabbed to death after giving money to panhandler who claimed to have baby

EMBED </>More Videos

A Baltimore woman was stabbed to death after she stopped to give a homeless woman money to help her and her baby.

BALTIMORE, Md. --
A Baltimore woman was stabbed to death after she stopped to give a homeless woman money to help her and her baby. The shocking incident has caused some people to think twice about helping strangers.

"I was like shocked when I saw it," Odella Taylor said, referring to a metro Crime Stoppers flyer showing a photo of the victim. "When I saw the flyer, it could've been me or my husband, you know?"

Baltimore police said 52-year-old Jacquelyn Smith was stabbed to death after trying to help the panhandler. Smith was a passenger in a car and rolled down her window to give money to a woman who appeared to be holding a baby. She also held a sign that read, "Please help feed my baby."

An unknown man walked up, reached inside to grab Smith's wallet, and there was a struggle. Investigators tell WMAR he took out a knife and stabbed Smith in the torso before running away with the woman holding the sign.

Taylor said, "I'm not going to stop my car. You know, the way times are, you don't know who to stop the car for. It's normally quiet around here. So it was a shock to me that I heard something like that."

Baltimore resident Ellison Taylor added, "It makes you think twice about helping anyone. Think twice, look twice. You know, cause I got to work early in the morning and my guard's up."

The driver of the car took Smith to the hospital, but she later died from her stab wounds.

Police are searching for the two suspects.

"Always be aware of your surroundings," said Baltimore officer Jeremy Silbert. "It doesn't matter if it's the middle of the day or the middle of the night. If you're driving, if you're walking, if you see something or someone that's suspicious, call 911. Our officers work 24 hours a day."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingwoman killedgood samaritanhomelessu.s. & worldMaryland
Top Stories
SoCal prepares for another storm hitting fire-ravaged areas
Multi-vehicle crash on 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks leaves 1 dead
Mother, adult son found dead in Baldwin Park
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
CA's historic drop in arrests still imperils blacks
LA Council President Herb Wesson announces bid for county supervisor
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Postal worker of 30 years killed in Commerce crash
Show More
Boyle Heights hospital uses music therapy to treat children
Lancaster abuse case: 911 call made day before boy died released
Subaru introduces plug-in hybrid Crosstrek
Cheesecake Factory to give away 40,000 slices of cheesecake
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
More News