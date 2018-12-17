Woman stabbed to death in Compton, husband in custody

A woman was stabbed to death in Compton, and her husband was taken into custody in connection to her death, authorities saidThe incident was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Monday along the 15600 block of Frailey Avenue, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said. The victim was found with trauma to her upper torso, said Lt. Chuck Calderaro with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not released.Calderaro said the victim's husband was taken into custody. He is considered a person of interest based on preliminary investigations. No children were involved in the incident, Calderaro said, adding that the case appeared to be a domestic violence incident.If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).