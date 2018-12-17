Woman stabbed to death in Compton; homicide investigators on scene

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Homicide investigators were called to Compton, where a woman was stabbed to death on Monday.

The incident was reported shortly after 10 a.m. along the 15600 block of Frailey Avenue, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not released.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not immediately known.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
