Woman struck, killed by hit-run driver in Pasadena

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Pasadena Sunday night.Police and witnesses say the collision happened around 7:20 p.m. as the woman was crossing Fair Oaks Avenue near Claremont. She was not in a crosswalk, police say.Residents of the area say the street is dangerous because the crosswalks are spaced far apart and people often cross the street mid-block.A description of the vehicle was not available, other than it was white and would have front-end damage.The driver who struck her did not stop to render aid, but just kept driving.Anyone with information is asked to contact Pasadena police.