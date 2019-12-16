San Pedro crash: Woman survives after car goes off cliff, bursts into flames

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was injured after her vehicle went off a seaside cliff and erupted into flames in San Pedro Sunday evening.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded at about 9:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of South Pacific Avenue.

They found the vehicle engulfed in flames 25 feet below the top of the cliff and attempted to douse the flames.

A woman, apparently the only person in the vehicle, was found nearby and taken to a hospital to be checked out after suffering minor injuries, LAFD said.

An investigation into the crash is underway.
