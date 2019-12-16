San Pedro crash: Woman survives after car goes off cliff, bursts into flames

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was injured after her vehicle went off a seaside cliff and erupted into flames in San Pedro Sunday evening.Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded at about 9:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of South Pacific Avenue.They found the vehicle engulfed in flames 25 feet below the top of the cliff and attempted to douse the flames.A woman, apparently the only person in the vehicle, was found nearby and taken to a hospital to be checked out after suffering minor injuries, LAFD said.An investigation into the crash is underway.