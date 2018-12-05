A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held Wednesday morning for a 26-year-old Fontana woman who was convicted of killing six people in a 2014 wrong-way crash on 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar.Olivia Carolee Culbreath faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.According to investigators, she had been drinking on February 9, 2014, when she drove against oncoming traffic on the 57 and 60 freeways at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.Culbreath's car slammed into a Ford Explorer on the westbound 60 Freeway, killing four people in the SUV. Two passengers in her Camaro, including her own sister, were also killed in the collision.Culbreath's blood alcohol content was measured at .15 percent about three hours after the crash, prosecutors said.