Society

Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake

A woman who spent two years watering a succulent she said she was so proud of, recently learned it was fake.

Caelie Wilkes shared the funny story on Facebook which has since gone viral. Wilkes said she found out the plant was fake while she was trying to move it into a new vase.

"I decided it was time to transplant. I found the cutest vase," Wilkes wrote. "I go to pull it from the original plastic container to learn this plant was FAKE."

Wilkes described the plant as full, with beautiful coloring and was "just an overall perfect plant." In reality, the succulent was plastic and sat on styrofoam with sand glued at the top.

"I feel like these last two years have been a lie," Wilkes wrote.

Ever since she published her story on Facebook, it has been shared thousands of times, and it even caught the attention of Home Depot. The hardware store chain was quick to send her a real succulent.

"They (Home Depot) found the closest Home Depot and had them on my doorstep the same day," she told Eyewitness News.

The plant was originally a gift from the father of Wilkes' children, who also thought it was real. When asked about how he reacted upon learning it was fake, she said, "he thinks it's hilarious."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfacebookhomeu.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News