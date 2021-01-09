caught on video

California woman who confronted Black teen over phone in New York City has been arraigned

NEW YORK (KABC) -- The California woman who was arrested after being seen on video tackling a Black teenager whom she falsely accused of stealing her phone at a New York City hotel is now in New York in police custody and has been arraigned.

Miya Ponsetto, 22, agreed Friday to be extradited to New York after she was jailed in California. She was being held at the 1st Precinct in Lower Manhattan and was charged with attempted robbery, grand larceny, attempted assault on two counts and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ponsetto appeared in court Friday via video in Ventura County, California for the alleged assault on 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. in late December. In court, she agreed to be transported back to New York to face charges.

The parents of Harrold Jr. say they hope Ponsetto will be charged with assaulting their child, who was traumatized by the event.

EMBED More News Videos

Miya Ponsetto, 22, agreed Friday to be extradited to New York after she was jailed in California.



Ponsetto apologized but defended her actions in a television interview conducted before she was arrested.

"I consider myself to be super sweet," Ponsetto said in a "CBS This Morning" interview that aired Friday. "I don't feel that that is who I am as a person. I don't feel like this one mistake does define me. But I do sincerely from the bottom of my heart apologize that if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him or if I hurt his feelings or the father's feelings."

The interview was conducted Thursday afternoon, hours before Ponsetto was jailed in Ventura County.

Police said Thursday night Ponsetto was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. NYPD detectives, who had flown to California to assist with the search, were also present for the arrest.

EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on a California woman now in custody after her confrontation with a Black teen over his phone.



The Ventura County sheriff's deputies had planned to make a traffic stop on the warrant for her arrest out of New York, but she refused to stop and drove slowly through her Piru, California, neighborhood, officials say.

When she came to a stop, she put up a fight and resisted arrest. ABC News reports she had to be physically restrained and arrested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californianew yorktheftracial profilingviral videocaught on videou.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone appears in court
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody
NYPD joining California search for woman who accused teen of taking phone
Chaos erupts during anti-mask protest at Century City mall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Pacoima murder suspect takes his own life after manhunt
Man seen with Pelosi's lectern; Horned QAnon promoter charged
SoCal family ravaged by COVID loses 3 loved ones in 3 weeks
Woman killed, dog shot in possible attempted carjacking
Rams' 30-20 win sends Seahawks to rare home loss
Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy
California reports record 695 coronavirus deaths in a day
Show More
Apple removes Parler from app store
Boeing carrying 62 goes missing after taking off in Indonesia
Black leaders say racism evident in police response to Capitol attack
Some LA first responders reluctant to get COVID vaccine
Man attacked by Trump supporters in DTLA speaks out
More TOP STORIES News