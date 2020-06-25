Coronavirus

Woman who 'purposely' coughed on 1-year-old at Yogurtland in San Jose may be teacher

By Lauren Martinez
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police are looking into social media posts claiming the woman who coughed on a 1-year-old boy is a teacher in San Jose's Oak Grove School District.

She's accused of intentionally coughing on the child at the San Jose Yogurtland last Friday in a dispute over social distancing.

The boy's mother says police have shown her a photo lineup and she's identified the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sjpdcoronavirusteacher
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Applications for unemployment aid fall to still-high 1.48 million
Disneyland Resort delays reopening of Anaheim theme parks
Is it safe to send your child back to daycare?
Is the coronavirus getting weaker as it spreads?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disneyland Resort delays reopening of Anaheim theme parks
LA Metro board to vote on replacing armed officers on transit
Applications for unemployment aid fall to still-high 1.48 million
1 person killed in double shooting at Santa Ana cemetery
Elijah McClain death after arrest in Colorado receiving renewed attention
Family alleges Dodgers security targeted them as Latinos
New COVID-19 cases rise 69% in 2 days, Newsom says
Show More
Protests over fatal Gardena deputy-involved shooting continue
Ambitious development plans unveiled for Anaheim venues
Speeding motorcyclist arrested after chase ends in Panorama City
Police investigating sex assault claims at Arcadia High
Friends call for justice for Vanessa Marquez, killed by South Pasadena police
More TOP STORIES News