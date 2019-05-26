Woman with gun wounded in officer-involved shooting in Reseda

RESEDA, Calif. (KABC) -- An armed suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Reseda on Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.Officers responded to a call of a woman armed with a gun in the 8000 block of Hesperia Avenue around 7:37 a.m.When police arrived, they found the woman holding a handgun to her head, according to LAPD.Officers ordered her to drop the weapon, and a mental evaluation unit was called to the scene."At some point as officers were verbalizing with the suspect, an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred," the department tweeted.The woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.No officers were injured in the incident, LAPD said.A handgun was recovered at the scene.