Woman with gun wounded in officer-involved shooting in Reseda

RESEDA, Calif. (KABC) -- An armed suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Reseda on Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call of a woman armed with a gun in the 8000 block of Hesperia Avenue around 7:37 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the woman holding a handgun to her head, according to LAPD.

Officers ordered her to drop the weapon, and a mental evaluation unit was called to the scene.

"At some point as officers were verbalizing with the suspect, an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred," the department tweeted.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured in the incident, LAPD said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
resedalos angeles countyofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News