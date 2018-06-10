Woman's body found next to makeshift coffin in San Bernardino

EMBED </>More Videos

A homicide investigation was underway in San Bernardino after a woman's body was found in a parking lot wrapped in a tarp alongside a makeshift coffin.

By
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation was underway in San Bernardino after a woman's body was found in a parking lot wrapped in a tarp alongside what appeared to be a makeshift coffin.

Officials say the body of Marlene Santellan, 34, of San Bernardino was found on the ground wrapped in a blue tarp, next to a plywood box that was leaning up against a chain-link fence. Authorities said the box appeared to be a makeshift coffin.

Family and friends say Santellan was the mother of three girls, the youngest just two months old. Her family had reported her missing 11 days ago.

Her body was found in a lot near Pumalo Street and Del Rosa Avenue Sunday around 8 a.m.

It was unclear how long her body had been there. Her cause of death was under investigation.

Police said the death was being investigated as suspicious, but did not provide further details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cunningham at (909)384-5745 or Sergeant Kokesh at (909) 384-5613.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body founddeath investigationSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News