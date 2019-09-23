Women accused of purchasing $900K worth of goods with stolen gift cards, Fontana police say

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two women were accused of posing as IRS agents and defrauding people, according to Fontana police.

Ailing Lu, 25, of Los Angeles and Ji Hyun Lee, 25, of Gardena were both accused of calling victims and threatening to arrest them unless they paid them in Target gift cards.

The investigation began Sept. 4 when a victim received a call from a person impersonating the IRS. The caller asked the victim to pay $2,200 in Target gift cards. The victim then contacted Fontana police.

Target's loss and prevention department said a similar incident had taken place in Indiana. Detectives determined that those transactions were made by the same suspects.

Detectives tracked down the women and found more than $900,000 worth of products purchased with gift cards provided by victims.

Police want to remind the public that no law enforcement or public agency will ever ask you to pay in gift cards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fontanasan bernardino countyirsfraud
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
25,000 turn out to Susan G. Komen fundraiser walk in OC
Armenian Prime Minister makes first-ever appearance in DTLA
U.S. Navy's Blue Angels streak across Los Angeles skies
Fight inside Culver City shopping mall sparks panic
Antonio Brown says he will no longer play in NFL
LA Zoo hosts "Toss the Tusk," collects items made of tusks, horns
Fatal crash into hydrant closes Tustin street for hours in Orange
Show More
Barron Hilton, hotelier and LA Chargers founding owner, dead at 91
Marijuana grow operation discovered during Rancho Cucamonga house fire
Overturned big rig prompts lane closures on EB 210 Fwy in La Canada Flintridge
Owner of the most famous lowrider in LA history dies at 45
Montebello shootout leaves innocent bystander critically wounded
More TOP STORIES News