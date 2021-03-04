'The View' co-host Joy Behar, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Susie Essman share experience as women in comedy

By Ysenia Carrizales
NEW YORK CITY -- Two very funny women have been close pals for almost four decades and reunited to discuss their careers.

'The View' co-host Joy Behar is from Williamsburg, Brooklyn, while "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Susie Essman was born in the Bronx. Both managed to find fame while keeping their friendship intact.

Their bond began when they started together in Manhattan comedy clubs in the early 1980s, finding friendship in a world dominated by male performers in an industry controlled by men.

Today, they delight in each other's success.

"I completely trust her in every way, shape, or form," Essman said. "And we've never been competitive with one another."

And that was by design.

"We could've been," Behar said. "We could've been because we're the same New York, Jewish Italian type."

You can see them sharing the bill with other female comics in an HBO special from 1988 called "On Location: Women of the Night II." By then, they had already been comrades in arms for years.

"People talk about sexism in the comedy world," Behar said, "It exists, believe me."

Essman believes masculinity plays a role.

"I also think that men are intimidated by women who are really funny," she said. "Because they're afraid that, you know, wit is a powerful thing."

And there's always a comedic element to that.

"(Men) are afraid we'll laugh at them in bed, is what it is," Behar said. "We don't."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattannew yorkour americaabc primetimewomen's history monthcomedianarts & culturewabcall goodstroke of geniuslocalishwomenartfunny videocomedyactorthe viewperforming artstheatersandy kenyontalk showoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon prompt mandatory evacs
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Rain, snow moving through SoCal
SoCal storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Show More
LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April
LA County days away from red tier, but will indoor dining return?
Diamond Bar standoff: Woman, girl emerge from car after tear gas used
CDC travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
More TOP STORIES News