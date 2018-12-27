Women pleads not guilty in OC crash that killed her own brother, 2nd teen

EMBED </>More Videos

A Santa Ana woman has entered a not-guilty plea in a high-speed crash in Tustin that claimed the life of her own brother and another teen in March.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Santa Ana woman has entered a not-guilty plea in a high-speed crash in Tustin that claimed the life of her own brother and another teen in March.

Authorities say Josselyn Jazmine Anguiano, 19, was going about 75 mph before she tried making a turn and lost control.

The Infiniti M37 hit a curb -- slamming into multiple poles before rolling over.

There were six people inside, all of them students at Century High School in Santa Ana.

Two teens died in the crash - her brother, 17-year-old Jason Anguiano and 17-year-old Pedro Fuentes.

The other four had critical injuries.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. March 23 in the 16000 block of Legacy Road.

She is facing two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and if convicted faces up to 10 years behind bars. She has also been charged with a felony count of child endangerment by caretaker and sentencing enhancements for the injuries to the other four injured victims.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashtraffic fatalitiesfatal crashSanta AnaTustinOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Winds cause power outages, topple trees across SoCal
Mother, teen son found dead in Van Nuys apartment
Consumer Reports compares smart-home technology
1st year of pot sales in CA impacted by growing black market
Inglewood woman dies after robbery, shooting
Corona Claim Jumper closes with no notice
Photos of Guatemalan boy who died in US custody released
2019 Rose Queen is 1st who is Jewish, LGBTQ and has glasses
Show More
Woman pleads no contest to brutal beating in Willowbrook
PCH closed in Pacific Palisades after big-rig crash
Person shot, killed in downtown Los Angeles
Learn which cooking oils work best for your baking needs
Christian Bale transforms into Dick Cheney for 'Vice'
More News