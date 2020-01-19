Politics

Women's March Los Angeles 2020 draws thousands to downtown

ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of people descended on downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning for the fourth annual Women's March, demanding that the next president have a clear agenda to advance women's rights.

Participants initially gathered at Pershing Square, where a march to City Hall got underway shortly after 10 a.m. The rally at City Hall included a series of speeches and musical performances.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom, was the first speaker. Other speakers included Mayor Eric Garcetti, Reps. Maxine Waters and Karen Bass, attorney Gloria Allred, transgender rights activist Caitlyn Jenner and Oscar winner Marlee Matlin.

MORE: Immigrant woman spearheads the historic Women's March L.A.
Musical performers included the Grammy-winning singer Seal and "American Idol'' winner Jordin Sparks.

Similar marches were held in cities across the country, as they have been since 2017.

The Los Angeles march was organized by the Women's March L.A. Foundation, which describes its mission as "continuing the important work of highlighting the struggles of marginalized communities and all attacks on human rights."

The foundation bills Women's March L.A. as "an inclusive, non-partisan march and everyone who supports women's rights is welcome."

Just a few miles away, large crowds gathered simultaneously for the sixth annual OneLife L.A., organized by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. The event was described as a celebration of the beauty and dignity of every human life.

Large crowds gathered in downtown Los Angles Saturday, just a few miles away from the Women's March L.A., for the six annual OneLife L.A.

