Women's March Action unveils new headquarters in Boyle Heights

Women's March Action held a grand opening celebration Saturday and unveiled its new headquarters, located at 1852 East 1st Street.
Described as a "hub for feminist politics," the office will serve as a home base for various political actions, including electing candidates that put women's rights at the forefront of their campaigns.
Activists and organizers can stop by any time for phone banking, text banking, and postcard writing.
The group said it's also a space where activists and volunteers can come together to support one another.
"Women's March Action has found a home in Los Angeles," said Executive Director Emiliana Guereca. "We aim to be a hub for political activity to elect candidates that put Women's Rights at the forefront of their campaign. Democracy is on the line and it's going to be WOMEN that move this country forward!"