Women's March Action unveils new headquarters in Boyle Heights

Activists and organizers can stop by any time for phone banking, text banking, and postcard writing.
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the heels of the historic decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade, a new resource to help women is now open in Boyle Heights.

Women's March Action held a grand opening celebration Saturday and unveiled its new headquarters, located at 1852 East 1st Street.

Described as a "hub for feminist politics," the office will serve as a home base for various political actions, including electing candidates that put women's rights at the forefront of their campaigns.

The group said it's also a space where activists and volunteers can come together to support one another.

"Women's March Action has found a home in Los Angeles," said Executive Director Emiliana Guereca. "We aim to be a hub for political activity to elect candidates that put Women's Rights at the forefront of their campaign. Democracy is on the line and it's going to be WOMEN that move this country forward!"

