Metro adding extra train service in anticipation of large turnout for Women's March Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Metro is preparing for a large turnout that is expected for the 4th annual Women's March Los Angeles Saturday.
Thousands are expected to gather in downtown Los Angeles to demand that the next president have a clear agenda to advance women's rights.
Due to the anticipated crowds and traffic, Metro says it will run extra trains on several main lines from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, in addition to extra security at various stations.
Metrolink will also boost service on its Antelope Valley, San Bernardino and Ventura county lines for those coming from further away to participate in the march.
The march is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. at Pershing Square and will conclude at L.A. City Hall at 4 p.m.
