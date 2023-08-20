WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Spain vs England: Spain's La Roja win first Women's World Cup title, beating England 1-0 in final

AP logo
Sunday, August 20, 2023 12:15PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

SYDNEY -- Spain won the Women's World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona's first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in Sunday's final.

Both teams were playing in the final for the first time. The win gave the Spanish women their first major international trophy and avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year.

SEE ALSO: Women's World Cup standings: US knocked out of competition after penalty shootout loss to Sweden

The Lionesses went into the final unbeaten and aiming to bring a World Cup back to England for the first time since 1966.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps made a stunning save to Jenni Hermoso's penalty kick in the 70th after Keira Walsh was penalized for a hand ball on a VAR review.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW