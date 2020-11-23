thanksgiving

See who's performing at the 'Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration' on ABC

New this year, hosts Derek and Julianne Hough will perform a medley of holiday classics during "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration"
LOS ANGELES -- This Thanksgiving, ABC is kicking off the holiday season in spectacular fashion during the fifth annual "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" with a star-studded lineup of performances from years past.

New this year, hosts Derek and Julianne Hough will "sing and dance through a medley of holiday classics in a fantastical new show open," according to Disney Parks. In addition to the Houghs, Trevor Jackson from Freeform's "grown-ish" will host the program from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Disney is also pulling the following performances out of the archive for this year:

  • Ciara's 2017 performance of the "Jingle Bells/Jingle Bell Rock" medley
  • Kelly Clarkson's 2016 performance of "Underneath The Tree"
  • Jason Derulo's 2017 performance of "Silent Night"
  • OneRepublic's 2016 performance of "What a Wonderful World"
  • Meghan Trainor and Brett Eldridge's 2018 performance of "Baby It's Cold Outside"
  • Pentatonix's 2019 performance of "Deck the Halls"
  • Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell's 2017 performance of "When We're Together" from "Olaf's Frozen Adventure"
  • Boyz II Men and JoJo's 2016 performance of "Let It Snow"
  • Andrea Bocelli's 2018 performance of "White Christmas"
  • Aloe Blacc's 2018 performance of "I Got Your Christmas Right Here"
  • Becky G's 2018 performance of "Santa Baby"
  • Shaggy's 2019 performance of "Jamaican Drummer Boy"


The show will also include a sneak preview of Disney and Pixar's upcoming film "Soul" as well as the "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure" ride set to debut next year at EPCOT.

Don't miss "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" Thanksgiving night at 9 p.m. ET/PT | 8 p.m. CT on ABC

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
