French bulldog stolen from home in Woodland Hills, cash reward offered for safe return

By
EMBED <>More Videos

French bulldog stolen from home in Woodland Hills, cash reward offered

A French bulldog was stolen from a home in Woodland Hills, and its owners are pleading for their beloved pet to be returned.

"They took a family member, they took our dog," said Ron Hertzberg, "I'm sorry. And it hurts a lot."

Robbers stole Bruno, the French bulldog, from the home of Ron Hertzberg and his fiancé on Monday night.

"It's very disgusting that somebody's going to steal your pet," said Hertzberg, "It's like a family member, stealing a child, a loved one. It's disgusting."

MORE | Keep your French Bulldog safe with these tips
EMBED More News Videos

French Bulldogs are one of the most popular dog breeds according to the American Kennel Club. This puts them at high risk for dognapping.



Hertzberg says that he thinks he was being watched in the weeks leading up to the robbery, and believes the would-be robbers were tracking him and his cherished Bruno.

"About a month ago we had some person in a pickup truck drive by us while we were walking, and said 'hey that's a beautiful Frenchie. You know those are very valuable,'" said Hertzberg.

French bulldog thefts are on the rise across the U.S. About a year ago, singer lady Gaga had her French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint, and her dog walker was shot in Hollywood.

RELATED | Anaheim family devastated after 5 bulldog puppies stolen
EMBED More News Videos

The owner of five puppies said his family was devastated after discovering their bulldogs were gone Monday afternoon.



"Make sure you're very cautious, and if you feel somebody is watching you, they probably are," said Hertzberg.

Hertzberg and his Fiancée filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department who were at the house Wednesday. There is a cash reward available for the return of Bruno, who is microchipped. The amount was not immediately disclosed.

"Please return the dog. There is a reward out there. Please return the dog," added Hertzberg. "This is our family member, this is somebody, a dog that we love so much. We've had him for two years, we just want him back."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodland hillslos angeles countycrimepetsdogdogs stolen
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO | LIVE
LA County to lift indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people Friday
Massive blaze rips through abandoned Downey asylum
Ukraine loses control of Chernobyl site, presidential adviser says
Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Ukraine attack
Black woman forced to move on Delta plane claims discrimination
2 educators in Rialto failed to report sex assaults on campus, DA says
Show More
Ex-UCLA lecturer accused of making threats pleads not guilty
SoCal's Ukrainian communities reeling from Russian invasion
LA leaders back measure aimed at reducing catalytic converter thefts
LA mayoral candidates Buscaino, Caruso, De Leon qualify for ballot
2 suspects shot by deputies in unincorporated Whittier, LASD says
More TOP STORIES News