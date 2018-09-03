Woodland Hills home of rap duo Rae Sremmurd robbed by gunmen

A home in Woodland Hills rented by the rap duo Rae Sremmurd was the target of an armed home invasion that occurred Saturday morning.

By
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A home in Woodland Hills rented by the rap duo Rae Sremmurd was the target of a home invasion that occurred Saturday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators said three men with handguns and hoodies covering their faces broke in at 4 a.m. at the home on Hatteras Street.

One suspect pistol-whipped a security guard, and the thieves took off with cash, jewelry and cell phones.

Rae Sremmurd were in a brief break during their concert tour when the invasion happened.

Investigators are trying to determine if there is a link to a similar incident 10 miles away, about four hours earlier in Encino on Bajio Road.

In that incident, three men in similar clothes broke through a wrought iron gate, then busted the glass on the front door. According to a neighbor, the occupants were a couple from the United Kingdom staying for a short period.

Robbers took money and jewelry. No one was hurt.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video in both locations as neighbors tighten their security.

LAPD has put specialized investigators on the case.
