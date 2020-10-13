Woodland Hills mother missing for nearly a week in Zion National Park

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and friends are desperately seeking answers after a Woodland Hills mother vanished last week when she went on a hiking trip to Zion National Park.There has been no sign of Holly Courtier, 38, since she was last seen nearly a week ago on Oct 6.Officials say she was dropped off by a private shuttle bus at the Grotto park area within Zion National Park, and that she was scheduled to be picked up via shuttle bus the same day but never returned.Her daughter Kailey Chambers has joined the search for her mother.Chambers says her mother is an experienced hiker and was enjoying more time on the trails.Courtier is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a Pistil gray trucker hat, a black puffer jacket, dark tank top, gray hiking boots and carrying a blue multi-day pack.She may also have a cream-colored hoody and a camouflage hammock.Anyone with information is asked to call the National Park Service at (888) 653-0009.