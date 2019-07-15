Woodland Hills synagogue vandalized with white paint

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for the people who vandalized the outside of a Woodland Hills synagogue.White paint was thrown onto the front of the Hebrew Discovery Center on Ventura Boulevard, from the roof to the ground.The synagogue's Rabbi Netanel Louie called it a horrible act of violence and says he feels violated.But he said this isn't the first time the synagogue has been targeted."Someone walked in here and said 'I'm going to kill to Jews.' There was screaming and yelling in the hallway where we had over a hundred youngsters inside the synagogue for a program which created a panic and uh, and there were other similar vandalisms," said Louie.The Rabbi has contacted police and hopes anyone with information will come forward.