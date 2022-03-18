'The Promenade' mall property in Woodland Hills sells for an estimated $150M

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- 'The Promenade' mall in Warner Center has sold for an estimated $150 million, and there are unconfirmed reports that the mystery buyer could be the Los Angeles Rams.After sitting vacant for years, a buyer has purchased the former Woodland Hills shopping mall, but that buyer has not been disclosed.There have been multiple reports that Super Bowl LVI champions L.A. Rams have been in talks to purchase the 34-acre site, and possibly turn it into its new headquarters and training camp.Some fans told Eyewitness News they are excited about that possibility."That's awesome, I mean, we used to practice in the Coliseum, and I remember them practicing in Cypress when I was younger," said Rams fan Boya. "Just to be this close to the stadium, home, L.A., that's awesome."The Rams have practiced at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks but have staged training camp at UC Irvine.The Woodland Hills site is large enough for Rams owner Stan Kroenke to build a practice facility and team headquarters, and even surround it with a mixed-use development.Fans living within earshot of the old mall say it would be a treat to have the team as a neighbor."That's pretty nice, especially for kids people who love the sport, that's pretty nice for them," said Flor White.Eyewitness News spoke to the L.A. Rams about this, but team officials would neither confirm nor deny it.