WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were found dead in an apartment in Woodland Hills Wednesday evening, prompting an investigation by police.First responders were called around 7:28 p.m. to the 22100 block of Victory Boulevard after a report regarding some type of medical issue.According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, three people were found dead when first responders arrived to the residence.The names of the deceased and their manner of death were not immediately known.LAPD is handling the investigation.Further details have not been released.