Woolsey Fire: AIR7 HD surveys neighborhoods affected by fire

Scott Reiff in AIR7 HD was able to take a closer look at neighborhoods affected by the destructive Woolsey Fire using our SkyMap7 technology. Paramount Ranch was almost entirely lost , but the church is still standing.In North Ranch, on the west side of Lindero Canyon, more than a dozen homes near the golf course have been lost. The homes are mostly the ones up against ridge lines.Homes that were not against brush were destroyed in Thousand Oaks, which speaks to how strong the winds were. In one neighborhood near downtown Thousand Oaks, about a half dozen homes were destroyed.Overall, Westlake Village was OK, but one apartment complex off Canyon Ridge Drive was destroyed by flames.The northern end of Oak Park, north of the 101 Freeway, was hit hard. Most of the affected homes were butted up against hillsides.