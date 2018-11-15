MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --Containment of the Woolsey Fire rose Thursday as firefighters continued to make progress against the massive blaze.
The fire was 62 percent contained and has burned 98,362 acres, Los Angeles County fire officials said.
Early Thursday morning, a firefighter from Washington state was injured after being struck by a civilian vehicle while battling the Woolsey Fire. The firefighter, who is from South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, suffered non life-threatening injuries.
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires burn in Malibu, Agoura Hills
The Woolsey Fire is now one of the largest on record for Los Angeles County, dating back more than 100 years. The fire has destroyed at least 504 structures and damaged 96 others, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. Approximately 57,000 more are still threatened.
A new wildfire in the Santa Paula area of Ventura County ignited early Thursday morning. The blaze, which burned south of the 126 Freeway, scorched around 75 to 100 acres and was not threatening homes.
In the Woolsey Fire area that affected many suburbs of Los Angeles, some evacuation orders remain in effect but many areas have been repopulated.
MORE: Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey Fire
Authorities are continuing to investigate a body found Wednesday in a completely burned home in Agoura Hills. Two other people were found dead in a burned-out car near Malibu earlier during the fire.
The cause of the Woolsey Fire remained under investigation.