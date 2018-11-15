WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire: Containment increases to 62 percent as fire burns 98,362 acres

EMBED </>More Videos

Containment of the Woolsey Fire rose Thursday as firefighters continued to make progress against the massive blaze.

By and ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Containment of the Woolsey Fire rose Thursday as firefighters continued to make progress against the massive blaze.

The fire was 62 percent contained and has burned 98,362 acres, Los Angeles County fire officials said.

Early Thursday morning, a firefighter from Washington state was injured after being struck by a civilian vehicle while battling the Woolsey Fire. The firefighter, who is from South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires burn in Malibu, Agoura Hills

The Woolsey Fire is now one of the largest on record for Los Angeles County, dating back more than 100 years. The fire has destroyed at least 504 structures and damaged 96 others, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. Approximately 57,000 more are still threatened.

A new wildfire in the Santa Paula area of Ventura County ignited early Thursday morning. The blaze, which burned south of the 126 Freeway, scorched around 75 to 100 acres and was not threatening homes.

In the Woolsey Fire area that affected many suburbs of Los Angeles, some evacuation orders remain in effect but many areas have been repopulated.
MORE: Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey Fire

Authorities are continuing to investigate a body found Wednesday in a completely burned home in Agoura Hills. Two other people were found dead in a burned-out car near Malibu earlier during the fire.

The cause of the Woolsey Fire remained under investigation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirefighterscal fireevacuationWoolsey FirewindVentura CountyLos Angeles CountyMalibuThousand OaksCalabasasWestlake VillageLake Sherwood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
Evacuation orders, road closures for Woolsey Fire
President Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires
Community meeting held in Thousand Oaks for Woolsey Fire evacuees
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Gardena officer dies following motorcycle collision
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 63, over 600 missing
More salmonella cases reported after ground beef recall
Democrat Katie Porter flips GOP House seat in OC's 45th District
Chino Hills man attacked by burglar with machete
Kim Porter, rapper Diddy's former longtime girlfriend, dies
Michelle Obama, in SoCal for book tour, reads to LA kids
Show More
Amtrak to lay off 550 employees in Riverside
LA Councilman Huizar stripped of committee posts amid FBI investigation
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
Malibu woman credits Sgt. Ron Helus with saving her sister's life
Santa Monica city employee found dead after molestation accusations
More News