The deadly Woolsey Fire's containment level has risen to 69 percent as winds that fanned the destructive blaze were diminishing and resident were repopulating more areas, Cal Fire announced Friday morning.More than 3,300 firefighters continued to extend containment lines around the massive burn scar, which includes 616 destroyed structures and 183 others that have been damaged. Some 57,000 structures remained threatened."It's the new abnormal: fires, dryness, lack of moisture, winds," Gov. Jerry Brown said Thursday during a visit to a command post in Camarillo, where he also spoke about the transition from firefight to recovery."That recovery will happen," he said, joined by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. "The state will help. The federal government is helping. President Trump told me on the telephone yesterday that he's completely behind California."The Woolsey Fire has claimed three lives while chewing through 98,362 acres near the border of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Three firefighters have been injured.The officials cause of the blaze remains under investigation.Trump will travel to California on Saturday to meet with survivors of Butte County's Paradise, where at least 63 people were killed in the Camp Fire - the country's deadliest in 100 years, the White House announced.