WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire containment rises to 78 percent as winds that fanned deadly blaze diminish

EMBED </>More Videos

The deadly Woolsey Fire's containment level has risen to 78 percent as winds that fanned the destructive blaze were diminishing and resident were repopulating more areas.

By , Sid Garcia and ABC7.com staff
CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) --
The deadly Woolsey Fire's containment level rose to 78 percent as winds that fanned the destructive blaze diminished and residents repopulated more areas, Cal Fire announced Friday.

More than 2,800 firefighters continued to extend containment lines around the massive burn scar, which includes 713 destroyed structures and 201 damaged. Some 57,000 structures remained threatened.

Full containment is expected on Monday.

"It's the new abnormal: fires, dryness, lack of moisture, winds," Gov. Jerry Brown said Thursday during a visit to a command post in Camarillo, where he also spoke about the transition from firefight to recovery.

MORE: Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey Fire

"That recovery will happen," he said, joined by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. "The state will help. The federal government is helping. President Trump told me on the telephone yesterday that he's completely behind California."

As more evacuation orders lift, there are new concerns over possible mudslides in the burn areas. The city of Thousand Oaks, one of many hit by the destructive fire, is providing sandbags to residents ahead of the wet weather expected next week.
EMBED More News Videos

Woolsey Fire victims and other Ventura County residents prepare for possible mudslides as rain is anticipated to reach burn areas.


The filled-up sandbags are at the Municipal Service Center on Rancho Conejo Boulevard. You can also fill your own bags at Ventura County fire stations.

Officials are urging residents to start thinking about protecting their homes from possible mudslides.

The Woolsey Fire claimed three lives while chewing through 98,362 acres near the border of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Three firefighters were injured.

The officials cause of the blaze is under investigation.

PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires burn in Malibu, Agoura Hills

Trump will travel to California on Saturday to meet with survivors of Butte County's Paradise, where at least 71 people were killed and more than 1,000 remain missing in the Camp Fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirefighterscal fireevacuationWoolsey FirewindVentura CountyLos Angeles CountyMalibuThousand OaksCalabasasWestlake VillageLake Sherwood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
Woolsey Fire: Historic movie set Paramount Ranch to be rebuilt
Evacuation orders, road closures for Woolsey Fire
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
President Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll hits 71; sheriff says more than 1,000 still missing
Woolsey Fire: Historic movie set Paramount Ranch to be rebuilt
Thousand Oaks shooting: Two more victims laid to rest
Man fatally shoots co-worker at China Press office in Alhambra
Alex Villanueva declares victory in LA County sheriff race
High-speed chase ends in PIT on NB 5 Fwy
Police seeking suspect who sexually assaulted Echo Park woman
Memorial held for Costa Mesa fire captain struck by DUI suspect
Show More
Vigil planned for Gardena officer killed in motorcycle crash
Saudi crown prince ordered killing of journalist, US intel says
OC chase: Suspect in custody after PIT maneuver, crash
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in deadly salmonella outbreak
More News