CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) --The deadly Woolsey Fire's containment level rose to 78 percent as winds that fanned the destructive blaze diminished and residents repopulated more areas, Cal Fire announced Friday.
More than 2,800 firefighters continued to extend containment lines around the massive burn scar, which includes 713 destroyed structures and 201 damaged. Some 57,000 structures remained threatened.
Full containment is expected on Monday.
"It's the new abnormal: fires, dryness, lack of moisture, winds," Gov. Jerry Brown said Thursday during a visit to a command post in Camarillo, where he also spoke about the transition from firefight to recovery.
"That recovery will happen," he said, joined by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. "The state will help. The federal government is helping. President Trump told me on the telephone yesterday that he's completely behind California."
As more evacuation orders lift, there are new concerns over possible mudslides in the burn areas. The city of Thousand Oaks, one of many hit by the destructive fire, is providing sandbags to residents ahead of the wet weather expected next week.
The filled-up sandbags are at the Municipal Service Center on Rancho Conejo Boulevard. You can also fill your own bags at Ventura County fire stations.
Officials are urging residents to start thinking about protecting their homes from possible mudslides.
The Woolsey Fire claimed three lives while chewing through 98,362 acres near the border of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Three firefighters were injured.
The officials cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Trump will travel to California on Saturday to meet with survivors of Butte County's Paradise, where at least 71 people were killed and more than 1,000 remain missing in the Camp Fire.
