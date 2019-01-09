WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire: FEMA extends deadline for disaster assistance applications to Jan. 31

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents and businesses affected by the destructive Woolsey Fire now have until Jan. 31 to apply for disaster assistance. (KABC)

By
Residents and businesses affected by the destructive Woolsey Fire now have until Jan. 31 to apply for disaster assistance after the original deadline was pushed back, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Small Business Administration announced.

The previous deadline had been scheduled for Jan. 11.

Those impacted by the wildfire can apply online at disasterassistance.gov or in person at one of two Disaster Recovery Centers.

The centers -- at the Malibu Courthouse, 23525 Civic Center Way, and in Agoura Hills at the Hilton Foundation Building, 30440 Agoura Road - are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Applicants may also call FEMA at (800) 621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Pacific time.

That agency has already approved 6,646 applications and more than $48.7 million in aid related to the Woolsey and Camp fires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and Butte County, respectively, according to its website.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid and are non-taxable. They do not affect eligibility for any other federal benefits.

In addition to dollars for home repairs, residents may be eligible for rental assistance and other benefits.

The 96,949-acre Woolsey Fire erupted Nov. 8 in Ventura County and quickly spread into Los Angeles County. The wildfire killed three civilians, injured three firefighters, destroyed 1,643 structures and damaged 364 others.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Woolsey Firewildfirebrush firedisasterLos Angeles CountyVentura County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
PCH could stay closed until Tuesday after mudslides
Mudslides, flooding shuts down PCH in Malibu
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7.com
Woolsey Fire: Free debris removal deadline extended
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
LA teachers union postpones potential strike to Jan. 14
Millions of Californians may be unable to fly starting Jan. 22 without extra ID
Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for California
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
BROKEN MOUTH among several LA restaurants in Yelp's top 100 list
Azusa shootout: 1 man killed, 1 wounded after boy is fatally shot
Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
Man held for alleged theft of $10-million lottery ticket
Show More
Sexual assault caught on video at OC bus stop; suspect sought
Juvenile sisters accused of fatally shooting, stabbing mother
Suspect wounded in Redondo Beach officer-involved shooting
Girl safe after being reported missing in Irvine
Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber
More News