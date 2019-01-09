The previous deadline had been scheduled for Jan. 11.
Those impacted by the wildfire can apply online at disasterassistance.gov or in person at one of two Disaster Recovery Centers.
The centers -- at the Malibu Courthouse, 23525 Civic Center Way, and in Agoura Hills at the Hilton Foundation Building, 30440 Agoura Road - are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Applicants may also call FEMA at (800) 621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Pacific time.
That agency has already approved 6,646 applications and more than $48.7 million in aid related to the Woolsey and Camp fires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and Butte County, respectively, according to its website.
FEMA grants do not have to be repaid and are non-taxable. They do not affect eligibility for any other federal benefits.
In addition to dollars for home repairs, residents may be eligible for rental assistance and other benefits.
The 96,949-acre Woolsey Fire erupted Nov. 8 in Ventura County and quickly spread into Los Angeles County. The wildfire killed three civilians, injured three firefighters, destroyed 1,643 structures and damaged 364 others.