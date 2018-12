EMBED >More News Videos Attorneys hosted a town hall meeting about a lawsuit that has been filed against SoCal Edison on behalf of victims of the Woolsey Fire.

Good news for people in the Woolsey Fire zone - the deadline to sign up for L.A. County's free debris removal program has been extended.People affected by the Woolsey Fire now have until Jan. 28 to add themselves to that list.Federal, state and local officials have been coordinating to remove potentially hazardous materials from the burn areas.People who don't qualify or opt out of the program have until March 15, 2019 to remove all fire debris.