Woolsey Fire: Santa Ana winds bedevil firefighters as burn area increases to 96,314 acres

Thousands of firefighters were on the lines Monday night watching for flares-ups and extinguishing hot spots in Malibu and other areas.

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Santa Ana winds on Tuesday continued to bedevil firefighters on the front lines of the Woolsey Fire, whose burn area increased to 96,314 acres.

The wildfire, which has killed two people and destroyed at least 435 structures, was 35 percent contained as it entered its sixth day, according to Cal Fire.

Fire crews had to stamp out two new blazes on Monday while still working to corral the hot western and eastern sides of the fire, which had burned its way through drought-stricken canyonlands in and around Malibu, burning celebrity houses along with modest mobile homes.

The hot, dry gusty winds were expected to blow through Wednesday, although not quite as furiously as last week. Winds, coupled with higher average annual temperatures, tinder-dry brush and a lack of rain in recent years, make the "perfect ingredients" for explosive fire growth around the state, said Chris Anthony, a division chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire has burned more than 80 percent of National Parks Service land in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, officials said.

Fire officials lifted some evacuation orders Monday in Los Angeles County while warning residents to remain vigilant as strong winds fanned new fires. While some returned home, others were told to leave. As the 101 Freeway reopened, the 118 was briefly closed.

