Woolsey Fire: Volunteers gather to help repair, paint damaged homes in Agoura Hills

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Volunteers gathered over the weekend to help repair and paint homes that were damaged by the Woolsey Fire last year.

Painters and helpers with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles and local faith congregations from the San Fernando Valley showed up at Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park in Agoura Hills to assist with debris clearing and home repairs.

Several homes were damaged and about 110 homes in the area were destroyed by the flames, said volunteer David Worth.

"We'll be here in the future because there's still many years of work to do," Worth said.

Residents like Frank Lamonea say the help and sense of community has provided a light at the end of the tunnel.

"We've been in the tunnel for quite a while," Lamonea said.
