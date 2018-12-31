Sun Valley: Worker trapped, killed after vehicle lifted by floor jack falls

A worker died in Sun Valley after being trapped under a vehicle that had been lifted on a floor jack and fell, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. (@kreatureofhaviq/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A worker died Monday morning in Sun Valley after being trapped under a vehicle that had been lifted on a floor jack and fell, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

LAFD search-and-rescue crews responded shortly before 8 a.m. to the 7200 block of North Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the agency.

"Firefighters quickly extricated the patient from under the vehicle but sadly, was beyond help and determined dead on scene," Stewart said in a statement. The victim's identity was not immediately disclosed.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident, in accordance with protocol, the LAFD said.
