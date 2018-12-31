A worker died Monday morning in Sun Valley after being trapped under a vehicle that had been lifted on a floor jack and fell, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.LAFD search-and-rescue crews responded shortly before 8 a.m. to the 7200 block of North Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the agency."Firefighters quickly extricated the patient from under the vehicle but sadly, was beyond help and determined dead on scene," Stewart said in a statement. The victim's identity was not immediately disclosed.The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident, in accordance with protocol, the LAFD said.