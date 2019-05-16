Port of Los Angeles: 1 worker killed, another injured in equipment accident at container terminal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One worker was killed and another seriously injured Wednesday morning in an equipment accident involving a blown tire or rim at a container terminal at the Port of Los Angeles, officials said.The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Fenix Marine Services at Pier 300 and involved a top loader container, a port spokesperson said.One worker, an International Longshore and Warehouse Union member, died at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital in unknown condition."I am heartbroken to hear that this morning we lost one of our ILWU brothers in an industrial accident at the Port of Los Angeles while another has been seriously injured," Los Angeles Councilman Joe Buscaino, whose district includes the port, said in a statement. "Please keep their families in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time."The incident will be investigated by Cal/OSHA, Port Police and other agencies, in accordance with protocol.