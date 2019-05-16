Port of Los Angeles: 1 worker killed, another injured in equipment accident at container terminal

By ABC7.com
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One worker was killed and another seriously injured Wednesday morning in an equipment accident involving a blown tire or rim at a container terminal at the Port of Los Angeles, officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Fenix Marine Services at Pier 300 and involved a top loader container, a port spokesperson said.

One worker, an International Longshore and Warehouse Union member, died at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

"I am heartbroken to hear that this morning we lost one of our ILWU brothers in an industrial accident at the Port of Los Angeles while another has been seriously injured," Los Angeles Councilman Joe Buscaino, whose district includes the port, said in a statement. "Please keep their families in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time."

The incident will be investigated by Cal/OSHA, Port Police and other agencies, in accordance with protocol.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyworker deathworker hurtcal oshaport of los angeles
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News