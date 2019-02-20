An airport contractor was killed Tuesday evening at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana when a jet bridge's 4-foot-tall tire exploded, officials said.The incident occurred as two contractors were working on the tire about 11:30 p.m. in a workshop near Gate 3, said Deanne Thompson, an airport spokeswoman.The explosion triggered a fire alarm and sprinklers inside the workshop and prompted a response from Orange County Fire Authority firefighter-paramedics stationed at the airport.One of the workers, who was not identified, suffered fatal injuries. The other worker declined medical attention, Thompson said.Airport operations were not affected.An investigation was launched by the Orange County Sheriff's Department. California Occupational Safety and Health Administration are expected to arrive at the facility sometime Wednesday.