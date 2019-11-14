Worker rescued from 100-foot McDonald's golden arches sign in Ohio

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Emergency crews had to rescue a worker from a high-rise McDonald's sign in Ohio Wednesday.

Matt Keller was trapped 100 feet in the air for more than hour, WLWT reports.

He went up to do maintenance on the McDonald's sign when the lift he was using shut itself off.



Thankfully, Keller had a phone on him.

"We're in constant contact with him, talking to him on the phone. He's remaining calm," Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli said. "It's probably a little bit colder and windier up there than it is here on the ground."
It was below freezing at the time.

Keller was wearing heated gear as he waited to be rescued by the Butler County Technical Rescue team.

"We got a 110-foot aerial ladder that has a bucket on it from the city of Monroe and the tech rescue team is going up in that bucket, getting a rope system tied up, a harness, a full body harness," Lolli said.

Once at the top, the tech rescue team harnessed Keller up and got him into their bucket.



Keller landed safely on solid ground, extremely calm for being stuck 100 feet in the air.

"I wasn't scared of anything. I'm used to it," Keller said.

He said he knew he could only do so much on the arches.

"Stay calm, make a phone call and have them come get me," Keller said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiomcdonald'srescueu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA dog boutique employee tosses dog to the ground - Video
Woman screams for help in apparent kidnapping in South LA
Investigation underway after infant found dead in Walnut
Ex-TV medical correspondent arrested by LAPD Juvenile Division
1 dead in deputy-involved shooting at East LA school
Frustrated IE residents attend meeting about SCE power shutoffs
Experts offer security advice on travel to Mexico
Show More
Authorities investigating school threat in Whittier area
Protections for low income renters in LA now available
DUI suspect pleads not guilty in crash that killed family of 3
SoCal Edison to pay $360M for major Southern California wildfires
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
More TOP STORIES News